Shots Fired Into Occupied Apartments At Rockland County Complex

The incident happened on Saturday, Sept. 20, just before midnight, when officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Robert Pitt Drive in Spring Valley's Regency Village, according to the Spring Valley Police Department.

Police said they found numerous shell casings in the parking lot of 59 Robert Pitt Dr. Multiple gunshots hit several occupied apartments and an unoccupied parked car.

No injuries were reported.

Spring Valley Police said the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 845-356-7400 or email [email protected].

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

