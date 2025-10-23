Shoplifter Rams Car Into NY Walmart Employees, Seriously Injuring Them: Police

Troopers in Saratoga County responded to the Wilton Walmart store for a disturbance shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16, according to New York State Police.

They determined that Timothy Besaw, of Gansevoort, tried to leave the store with unpaid merchandise and was stopped by an employee, police said. While the items were being recovered, Besaw walked out wearing clothing he had not paid for, according to police.

Besaw lingered in the parking lot and argued with one of the employees. Moments later, he got into a vehicle and intentionally drove into two pedestrians near the store entrance, including the worker he had been arguing with, police said.

Both victims suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Besaw quickly fled the scene. Saratoga County Sheriff’s deputies located him a short time later after his car crashed off Perry Road.

He was taken into custody and brought to the State Police facility in Wilton, where he refused a breath test, police said. A blood sample was later taken at Glens Falls Hospital and sent for toxicology testing.

Besaw was charged with assault, vehicular assault, petit larceny, DWI, and leaving the scene of an accident. He was remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional jail on $100,000 bond.

