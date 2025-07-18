Shop Robbed At Gunpoint In NY, Suspects At Large

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 17 at Premium Smoke and Vape, located in the ShopRite plaza at 131 Hawkins Dr. in the Town of Montgomery, the Montgomery Police Department announced on Friday, July 18.

Responding to a panic alarm, officers arrived at the store and spoke with the owner, who reported being confronted by two men. One of the suspects allegedly brandished a handgun, pressed it against the victim’s ribcage, and demanded money. After the victim complied, the two suspects fled on foot toward Old Neelytown Road, where they entered a waiting vehicle described as a white or silver four-door sedan.

The suspects were described only as two Black males. No injuries were reported.

Town police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Daniel Thorson at 845-457-9211.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.