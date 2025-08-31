Sheriff Who Inspired Walking Tall Movies Implicated In Wife’s 1967 Murder

Authorities in Tennessee announced on Friday, Aug. 29 at a news conference that fresh evidence points to Pusser, a former county sheriff whose life inspired the iconic movie Walking Tall, as the likely culprit in the death of his 35-year-old wife, Pauline Mullins Pusser.

Officials said that, were he alive, there would be probable cause to charge him.

Investigators said blood spatter analysis contradicts Pusser’s account of a drive-by ambush, indicating Pauline was likely shot outside the car, then placed inside.

A newly performed autopsy — ordered after it emerged no autopsy was done in 1967 — found a nasal fracture and cranial trauma inconsistent with the interior of the vehicle. Officials added that Pusser’s own gunshot wound may have been self-inflicted.

“It’s been said that the dead can’t cry out for justice,” District Attorney General Mark Davidson told reporters. “It is the duty of the living to do so. In this case, that duty has been carried out 58 years later.”

Before his national fame, Pusser wrestled in Chicago as “Buford the Bull.” Back in Tennessee, he became a police chief and constable, then, in 1964, the youngest sheriff in state history.

Standing 6-foot-6, he waged a highly publicized war against moonshining, prostitution and gambling tied to the State Line Mob and Dixie Mafia, surviving multiple assassination attempts.

His legend, cemented after Pauline’s killing, spawned books, songs, a TV series and films, including the 1973 classic Walking Tall, and several sequels, including one in 2004 in which Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson starred.

Pusser recovered from his injuries in the 1967 shooting and was never charged. He died at age 36 in a one-car crash in 1974.

The case lay dormant for decades until a public call for tips led to the exhumation of Pauline’s body and the new findings announced Friday.

