She Was 15 And ‘In Danger’—Yet No Amber Alert Was Issued: Here’s What It Takes To Trigger One

In New York State, when a child goes missing and police believe they could be in danger, many people naturally expect an AMBER Alert to be issued. But the fact is, not every case qualifies, even when the child is under 18 and believed to be at risk.

The answer comes down to very specific and stringent criteria that must be met for an alert to be activated, according to New York State Police.

What’s Required For An AMBER Alert In New York?

To issue an AMBER Alert, investigators must have reasonable cause to believe that:

A child under the age of 18 has been abducted, AND The child is believed to be in immediate danger of serious bodily harm or death—either due to the actions of another person or a known medical or psychological condition.

Even when those conditions appear to be met, the alert may still not be issued if:

The information available is too vague (no vehicle description, no suspect info, etc.), or

Too much time has passed since the child was last seen, limiting the alert’s effectiveness.

What Counts As “Abduction”?

The term “abduction” is key. Police must be able to rule out other possibilities—like running away or simply going missing voluntarily—and have reason to believe the child was taken by someone.

Eyewitness accounts, surveillance footage, or signs of force are often necessary to support that conclusion. In family abduction cases, an alert is only issued if the child is endangered—for example, if the parent has a history of abuse or makes violent threats.

What Happens If an AMBER Alert Isn’t Issued?

When a missing child case doesn’t meet the AMBER Alert standard, law enforcement can still:

Tap into the Missing Persons Clearinghouse

Use a Missing Child or College Student Alert

Push local alerts and media coverage

These tools still help spread the word—but without the emergency cell phone push notifications or highway signs associated with AMBER Alerts.

The Bottom Line

Even when a child is missing and believed to be in danger, the bar for an AMBER Alert is high—and that’s intentional. The system is designed to be used sparingly, so that when an alert does go out, the public takes it seriously and acts quickly on it.

You can find more information about AMBER Alerts on the New York State Police website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.