Sharp Drop In College Enrollment Raises Alarm

Four-year institutions were hardest hit, with public colleges seeing an 8.5 percent drop in first-year enrollments and private nonprofit colleges reporting a 6.5 percent decline.

This trend poses significant challenges for colleges and universities, particularly those reliant on tuition revenue.

As the competition for students intensifies, institutions face mounting pressure to adapt and innovate.

Bill DeBaun, senior director of the National College Attainment Network (NCAN), described decline among recent high school graduates as “very large and very discouraging.”

He attributed the drop to several factors, including the Supreme Court’s 2023 decision to ban affirmative action, regional declines in the number of high school graduates, and a strong economy encouraging students to enter the workforce.

However, DeBaun identified the botched rollout of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) as the primary driver, noting that NCAN data showed an 11.5 percent year-over-year drop in FAFSA completions among high school seniors as of June.

