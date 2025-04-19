Fair 82°

SHARE

'Shark Tank' Deal Goes To Glitter-Crusted, Truffle-Laced Mozzarella Sticks

Two New Jersey entrepreneurs struck a major deal on ABC’s Shark Tank, landing a $150,000 offer from Lori Greiner for their Atlantic City-based mozzarella stick brand, MAD MUTZ.

Mike Hauke pitches Mad Mutz mozzarella sticks to the sharks on "Shark Tank."

Mike Hauke pitches Mad Mutz mozzarella sticks to the sharks on "Shark Tank."

 Photo Credit: Disney/Christopher Willard
Mike Hauke pitches Mad Mutz mozzarella sticks to the sharks on "Shark Tank."

Mike Hauke pitches Mad Mutz mozzarella sticks to the sharks on "Shark Tank."

Photo Credit: Disney/Christopher Willard
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The episode aired on Friday, April 18, and featured Mike Hauke and Michael Burns, co-founders of MAD MUTZ, who pitched their bold take on mozzarella sticks — made fresh from scratch in Atlantic City with locally sourced milk, no preservatives, and a whole lot of attitude.

Greiner took the bait, offering $150K for a 20% stake in the company. After the episode, she raved on Instagram: “Oh my god I just ate the most delicious mozzarella sticks I ever had in my entire life.”

MAD MUTZ isn’t your average freezer aisle snack. The sticks come in flavors (click here for photos) like:

  • Nonna (traditional Italian)
  • The Truffler (black & white truffle)
  • Gaucho (chimichurri)
  • Hottie (flamin’ hot crust)
  • Ole Smokey (smoked)
  • Popper (cream cheese + jalapeño pretzel crust)
  • Cacio e Pepe (pecorino + black pepper)
  • Unicorn (rainbow glitter crust)
  • Vegan and gluten-free options are also available.

“As crazy as it sounds, I invented flavored FRESH mozzarella more than ten years ago,” Hauke said in a statement on the MAD MUTZ website. “Since then, I created a proprietary recipe… that maintains their integrity when cooked in a deep fryer or air fryer at home.”

Hauke is no stranger to success — he’s also behind Tony Boloney’s, a beloved local restaurant chain with locations in Atlantic City, Hoboken, and Jersey City.

“We can produce 60,000 mozzarella sticks a day from our AC laboratory,” Hauke said. “We’re approaching that number.”

The brand has already expanded into supermarkets, restaurants, and distributors across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Colorado. Direct-to-consumer shipping is also available.

To celebrate their Shark Tank debut, MAD MUTZ launched the Shark Bite Bundle — a $49 sampler of their boldest bites, including:

  • The Truffler
  • The Hottie
  • The Ole Smokey
  • The Nonna
  • The Popper (free bonus)

“This was the chance of a lifetime,” said co-founder Michael Burns. “We’re ready to take this global.”

to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE