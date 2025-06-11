Sex Trafficking Ring Busted: Children Saved, 2 Arrested In Rockland, Police Say

The operation was carried out by the Clarkstown Police Department at a home located at 16 Smith Rd. in Nanuet, the department announced on Wednesday, June 11.

Police said the investigation began after concerned community members reported suspected illegal activity at the address. Officers infiltrated online platforms commonly used to promote prostitution and trafficking and launched surveillance of the location.

Undercover officers were then able to identify individuals actively participating in sex trafficking and prostitution, officials said.

As a result, two suspects were arrested and charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor crimes. Several children found inside the residence were taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation. Child Protective Services has since stepped in and is now involved in the case.

One of the suspects, 42-year-old Negri Sanz Del Orbe of Nanuet, was charged with sex trafficking, third-degree promoting prostitution, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree criminal contempt, first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, endangering the welfare of a child, permitting prostitution, and second-degree criminal nuisance.

She was remanded to the Rockland County Jail with bail set at $100,000 cash, $200,000 bond, or a $300,000 partially secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Clarkstown Justice Court on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Also arrested was 31-year-old Luis Mendez-Valdez, also of Nanuet. He faces the same charges as Del Orbe and was likewise remanded to the Rockland County Jail on the same bail conditions. He is also due in Clarkstown Justice Court at 1:30 p.m. on June 11.

According to Clarkstown Police, the concerns from community members played a "vital role" in the bust.

