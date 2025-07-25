Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For These NY Counties

It went into effect at 1:45 p.m. Friday, July 25, and lasts until 9 p.m.
Damaging wind gusts of up to 70 mph are possible, along with drenching downpours that could cause localized flash flooding.
"These storms are expected to grow in coverage and move across the area through this evening," the Nationla Weather Service said. "The main threat is from damaging wind gusts, but hail and frequent lightning possible."
There also could be isolated hail.
Here are counties covered by the watch:
New York
- Bronx
- Dutchess
- Kings
- Nassau
- New York (Manhattan)
- Orange
- Putnam
- Queens
- Richmond
- Rockland
- Suffolk
- Sullivan
- Ulster
- Westchester
New Jersey
- Atlantic
- Bergen
- Burlington
- Camden
- Cumberland
- Essex
- Gloucester
- Hudson
- Hunterdon
- Mercer
- Middlesex
- Monmouth
- Morris
- Ocean
- Passaic
- Salem
- Somerset
- Sussex
- Union
- Warren
Connecticut
- Fairfield
- Hartford
- Litchfield
- Middlesex
- New Haven
- New London
- Tolland
- Windham
Pennsylvania
- Adams
- Berks
- Bucks
- Carbon
- Chester
- Columbia
- Cumberland
- Dauphin
- Delaware
- Juniata
- Lackawanna
- Lancaster
- Lebanon
- Lehigh
- Luzerne
- Mifflin
- Monroe
- Montgomery
- Montour
- Northampton
- Northumberland
- Perry
- Philadelphia
- Pike
- Schuylkill
- Snyder
- Union
- Wayne
- York
Massachusetts
- Barnstable
- Bristol
- Dukes
- Hampden
- Hampshire
- Nantucket
- Norfolk
- Plymouth
- Suffolk
- Worcester
