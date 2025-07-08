Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Rockland

It lasts until 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 8 for the areas in yellow in the image above, including much of downstate New York, all of New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, most of Maryland and Virginia, and Fairfield County, Connecticut.

"A slow moving frontal boundary will interact with a tropical air mass to bring showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening," the National Weather Service said.

Locally heavy rainfall is possible and rainfall rates may be near, or exceed, 2 inches per hour at times, leading to flash flooding.

As the remnants of Chantal weaken, the chance for precipitation will decrease a bit on Wednesday, July 9, which will be partly sunny most of the day. Still, afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected farther south. (Click on the second image above.)

It won't be as hot on Thursday, July 10, and Friday, July 11, but more storm activity is expected. (Click on the third image above.)

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.