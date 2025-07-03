Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Hudson Valley

It went into effect at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 3 and lasts until 10 p.m.
"There is potential for isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms, with damaging wind gusts, this afternoon into evening," the weather service said.
Wind gusts as high as 60 miles per hour could cause power outages.
Damage to trees and power lines may occur, with some resulting power outages, the weather service notes.
Isolated instances of 1-inch hail and urban/poor drainage flooding are possible.
Counties covered by the watch are:
New York
Albany, Bronx, Broome, Cayuga, Chemung, Chenango, Columbia, Cortland, Delaware, Dutchess, Greene, Kings, Nassau, New York (Manhattan), Orange, Otsego, Putnam, Queens, Rensselaer, Richmond, Rockland, Schoharie, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Suffolk, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins, Ulster, Westchester, Yates
New Jersey
Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union, Warren
Connecticut
Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, Windham
Pennsylvania
Bradford, Carbon, Columbia, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Pike, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Wayne, Wyoming
Massachusetts
Berkshire, Bristol, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, Worcester
Earlier report - Here's Updated Timing For Brand-New Round Of Severe Storms To Hit Just Before July 4th
Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.