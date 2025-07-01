Severe Storms Packed With Dangerous Winds Moving Across Northeast: Here's Latest

A radar image at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 1 above shows the strongest storms marked in red.

Gusty wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour or more, heavy downpours, thunder, and lightning have been reported in those locations. Numerous power outages have already been reported.

Conditions should calm by late Tuesday night.

Behind the front, drier air will move in for a stretch of more settled weather, the National Weather Service says.

Wednesday, July 2, and Thursday, July 3, are expected to be mostly sunny with seasonable temps and lower humidity.

The outlook for Independence Day on Friday, July 4 calls for delightful conditions, with abundant sunshine, seasonable temps, and lower humidity than what's typical this time of year.

Saturday, July 5 will be mostly sunny with warm temperatures.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.