This Trendy Treat Is Rolling Into Spotlight As Sweet Complement To Christmas Cookies

Traditionally found in Chinese, Vietnamese, and other Asian cuisines, these golden, chewy orbs are earning a buzzworthy reputation as a standout complement to classic Christmas sweets.

Known as Jian Dui in Chinese cuisine and Bánh Cam in Vietnamese culture, sesame balls are made from glutinous rice flour, stuffed with sweet fillings like red bean or lotus paste, and fried to perfection.

The result? A crispy exterior coated in toasted sesame seeds, with a satisfyingly chewy interior that sets them apart from traditional baked treats.

Foodies are turning to sesame balls for a few good reasons:

Flavor Balance: Their mild sweetness pairs perfectly with the sugary richness of Christmas cookies.

Cultural Connection: Sesame balls symbolize prosperity and happiness—fitting sentiments for the season.

Texture Contrast: The crispy, chewy combo adds a unique bite to dessert platters dominated by softer confections.

Social media is adding fuel to the fire, with influencers sharing vibrant shots of sesame balls alongside frosted cookies and hot chocolate, sparking curiosity about the globe-spanning treat.

While not yet mainstream on Christmas menus, sesame balls are rising as a fusion-friendly addition to multicultural celebrations — a subtle nod to traditional roots while embracing their modern appeal.

