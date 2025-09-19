Services Set For Nysp Sergeant Killed In Taconic Parkway Crash In NY

Calling hours for Poughkeepsie native Sgt. Nigel Barnett, who died in a crash in East Fishkill on Tuesday, Sept. 16, will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 24, from 4 to 8 p.m. at McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. at 895 Route 82 in Hopewell Junction.

The funeral service will be on Thursday, Sept. 25, at 11 a.m. at The Gathering at Faith Assembly, located at 25 Golf Club Ln. in Poughkeepsie.

Sgt. Barnett, a 19-year veteran of the New York State Police and the Station Commander at State Police Troop K, was fatally injured around 6:30 a.m. on the southbound Taconic State Parkway near mile marker 36.1 in East Fishkill when his 2025 Ducati lost control while he was on his way to work, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Barnett was ejected and struck the west shoulder guardrail, according to New York State Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Born Nov. 26, 1975, Sgt. Barnett was the son of Nigel Keith Barnett Sr. and Esmie (McNeil) Barnett. He graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes High School in Poughkeepsie, where he excelled in football, and earned an associate’s degree from Dutchess Community College in 1999, according to his obituary.

Within the State Police, he was recognized in 2023 as Supervisor of the Year for Troop F, Zone 3.

He was also an active member of The Gathering at Faith Assembly and loved motorcycling, dirt biking, hiking, reading, mountain biking, video gaming, and working out, but most of all spending time with family, his obituary said.

He is survived by his son, his partner, his sisters, and numerous other family members.

