Services Set For 'Exceptional' Nypd Detective, Dad Killed In Hudson Valley Crash

Charles “Charlie” A. Cato, age 45, of New Windsor, died on Friday, Dec. 6, in Highlands after his car left the roadway and struck a tree in the median, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

An active member of the Roman Catholic Church and a devoted family man, Charlie is survived by his wife, Angela, and their children, Ben and Sara, according to his obituary on the Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home website and fundraiser for his family.

"He was also an exceptional detective who worked tirelessly to support police officers during their most traumatic times," reads the campaign launched on Fund the First.

"His kindness and selflessness shone through in everything he did, and he approached his job with genuine dedication. He will be missed greatly," his obituary added.

According to the Fund the First campaign, Charlie joined the NYPD in 2007 and was assigned to patrol the 32nd Precinct.

In 2015, he transferred to the 113 Detective Squad and was promoted to detective in 2017. Since 2019, Charlie has been assigned to the Force Investigation Division, where he has been an integral part of officer-involved shooting investigations.

Click here for visitation and service details and here to donate to Charlie Cato's family.

