Serious Crash Shuts Route 304 In New City (Developing)

The roadway was closed in both directions between Congers Road (CR 80) and 2nd Street in New City as of 10:45 p.m.

Photos shared by the Monsey Scoop show two heavily damaged cars and multiple ambulances and firetrucks at the scene.

The incident involves injuries and has prompted authorities to close all four lanes to traffic.

Emergency responders are on the scene, and a detailed investigation into the crash is underway. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

No timeline for reopening the roadway has been provided at this time. Travelers should monitor traffic updates for the latest information.

