Serious Crash Causes Closure On Busy Hudson Valley Road

The incident happened in Putnam County on Wednesday evening, Aug. 14, when vehicles collided on Route 6 (Carmel Avenue) in the village of Brewster between North Main Street and Putnam Avenue, according to the Brewster Fire Department.

The crash caused the stretch of Route 6 between North Main Street and Putnam Avenue to close for several hours.

The crash was caused when one of the involved drivers suffered a medical emergency, according to the New York State Police.

There were no fatalities, authorities added.

