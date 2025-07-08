Semi-Pro Footballer Caught With Cocaine In NY High School, Police Say

Jonathan Hammond, 32, was arrested at Glens Falls High School in Warren County following a brief pursuit on Saturday, June 28, according to Glens Falls Police.

School district staff were alerted around 4:40 p.m. after a vape smoke detector was triggered in the boys’ bathroom. Although staff members were not on site, they contacted police about a possible trespass in progress.

Responding officers arrived to find Hammond walking in the high school lobby. When asked to stop, he fled on foot, prompting a brief pursuit through the school, police said.

He was eventually taken into custody and found to be carrying a glass smoking device that tested positive for cocaine, police said.

Officers determined that Hammond was a player for the semi-pro Glens Falls Greenjackets football team and had permission to use only the school’s football field and locker room.

Hammond was arrested and charged with obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, all misdemeanors.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in Glens Falls City Court. Police said additional charges are under investigation.

The Greenjackets quickly responded to the incident with a public statement announcing they were terminating their affiliation with the Glens Falls City School District.

“This difficult but mutual decision follows an incident… involving local law enforcement and a member of our team—an incident that does not reflect the values or standards upheld by either our organization or the District,” the team wrote in a Facebook post.

The team apologized to the district, fans, and sponsors, acknowledging the seriousness of the situation and committing to rebuilding trust and accountability.

“Our focus moving forward is clear: strengthening our leadership, reinforcing accountability, and fostering a culture rooted in respect, responsibility, and pride,” the statement read.

Hammond had previously been named a team captain in 2021 and was publicly praised for his leadership and growth.

The Greenjackets, who are approaching their 100th season, are now searching for a new home field.

