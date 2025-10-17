School Staffer Kicked In Chest By Student, 14, Dies: Report

Amy Morrell and other staff members at Meadowridge Academy in Swanesa were trying to restrain the girl Wednesday evening, Oct. 15, just before 7 p.m., as she tried to leave her dorm without permission, the outlet said.

That's when the girl assaulted Morrell, causing her to collapse, NBC reports. Morrell was hospitalized, where she died Thursday morning, Oct. 16, NBC said.

The Meadowridge School released the following statement:

The Meadowridge Academy community is deeply saddened by the passing of direct care staff member, Amy Morrell. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Amy’s family during this difficult time. Support services and resources are available to assist students and staff as we grieve this tragic loss.

According to its website, Meadowridge Academy is a comprehensive therapeutic residential school spanning 6.2 acres, for medically-fragile, low-functioning and disabled students, its website says.

"Meadowridge Academy strives to make a positive difference in the lives of our students through individualized care and strength-based, trauma-informed treatment," the website reads.

