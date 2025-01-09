'School Of Rock' Cast Reunites For Epic Wedding Of Two Co-Stars

Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli, both cast members of the ever-popular Jack Black movie "School of Rock," recently tied the knot at the Park Chateau in East Brunswick, NJ.

The luxurious venue, also famous for hosting Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ wedding, served as the perfect backdrop for the couple’s magical day.

Their big day turned into a full-blown reunion of the "School of Rock" cast, with Rivkah Reyes (Katie, the bassist) sharing behind-the-scenes moments from the party on TikTok, mostly getting their grooves on. It did not appear as though Jack Black was in attendance.

Some of the all-grown-up "School of Rock" cast members at the wedding included Brian Falduto, famously dubbed "Fancy Pants" by Jack Black, James Hosey, Maryam Hassan, Aleisha LaNae' Allen, Joey Gaydos Jr., and Zachary Infante—who’s now a Roselle Park Board of Education member, and Cole Hawkins.

Reyes also shared some snaps from the photo booth.

"best wedding ever. congrats C&A," Reyes captioned the photo. "soooo grateful to be a part of this family. 🤘🏽🖤."

Fans could hardly contain themselves.

"my heart is exploding with so much joy," one wrote.

"This is everything 🤘🏻🫶🏻," another added.

And perhaps, the best one yet: "schneebly squad 🫶🏻."

