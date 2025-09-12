School District Truck Crashes Into Hudson Valley Home Near HS Track

The incident happened just after 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 12, when a Newburgh Enlarged City School District pickup truck crossed over South Street near Valley Avenue near the Newburgh Free Academy's track and struck a residence, according to City of Newburgh officials.

The driver, an employee of the Newburgh Enlarged City School District, suffered minor injuries. No one inside the home was hurt, officials said.

The City of Newburgh Fire Department also responded to the scene to assist.

Information about the cause of the crash was not released. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

