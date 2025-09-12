A Few Clouds 67°

SHARE

School District Truck Crashes Into Hudson Valley Home Near HS Track

A school district employee crashed a pickup truck into an Orange County home while driving near a school facility, officials said.

The crash happened in the area of South Street and Valley Avenue in Newburgh near the Newburgh Free Academy's track. 

The crash happened in the area of South Street and Valley Avenue in Newburgh near the Newburgh Free Academy's track. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened just after 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 12, when a Newburgh Enlarged City School District pickup truck crossed over South Street near Valley Avenue near the Newburgh Free Academy's track and struck a residence, according to City of Newburgh officials.

The driver, an employee of the Newburgh Enlarged City School District, suffered minor injuries. No one inside the home was hurt, officials said. 

The City of Newburgh Fire Department also responded to the scene to assist.

Information about the cause of the crash was not released. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE