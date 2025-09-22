Sarah McLachlan, Jewel Skip Disney Premiere In Protest Of Jimmy Kimmel Suspension

The surprise move came during a premiere event at The Ford on Sunday night, Sept. 21 for the documentary “Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery,” produced by ABC News Studios and Hulu.

“We have collectively decided not to perform but instead to stand in solidarity in support of free speech,” McLachlan told the audience, according to Deadline. “Thank you for your understanding.”

The artists’ decision follows Disney’s suspension of Kimmel after his remarks about the killing of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk. Their stance turned what was planned as a celebratory night into a pointed statement about speech and censorship.

McLachlan, 57, is a Canadian singer‑songwriter who has sold more than 40 million albums.

Her 1997 album Surfacing won two Grammys and four Juno Awards and featured “Building a Mystery,” “Angel,” and “I Will Remember You.”

She founded the original Lilith Fair tour, which showcased women in music and raised millions for charity. Her new album, Better Broken, was released in 2025.

Jewel, 51, rose from coffeehouse gigs to a blockbuster debut with Pieces of You, one of the best‑selling debuts ever. The album spun off “Who Will Save Your Soul,” “You Were Meant for Me,” and “Foolish Games.”

She has sold over 30 million albums worldwide, earned four Grammy nominations, and continued to evolve across folk, pop, and country projects.

McLachlan and Jewel were slated to perform at the premiere before withdrawing in solidarity with Kimmel. Disney and ABC declined further comment Monday night.

