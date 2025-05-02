Partly Cloudy 79°

Same Driver Crashes Into Bank Again On The Same Day Of The Week In Rockland County: Report

In a bizarre repeat incident, an elderly driver crashed into the same Webster Bank branch in Rockland County—in the same vehicle, on the same day of the week, and at the exact same location where a nearly identical crash occurred just six weeks earlier. 

The crash scene at Webster Bank in Nanuet—six weeks after the last crash at the same branch. 

 Photo Credit: The Monsey Scoop
The latest crash occurred on Friday, May 2, at the Webster Bank at 44 Route 59 in Nanuet, prompting a swift response from the Clarkstown Police Department, Nanuet EMS, Nanuet Fire Department, and Pearl River Fire Department, according to The Monsey Scoop.  

Minor injuries were reported, though no serious harm was sustained. The Monsey Scoop posted a video from the scene on Instagram: 

Sources told The Monsey Scoop that the driver was the same individual involved in a similar crash at the bank on Friday, March 21, which was also reported on by Daily Voice at the time

In that earlier incident, which occurred around 2 p.m., the driver drove into the front of the bank, damaging the building but causing no reported injuries. Emergency responders from Clarkstown Police, Nanuet EMS, and the West Nyack Fire Department were called to the scene. 

More information about this Friday's crash was not immediately available. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

