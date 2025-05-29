Ryder Cup Takes Over Bethpage Black—Snag Your Tickets Before They’re Gone!

The world’s best golfers from the United States and Europe will compete at Bethpage Black Golf Course in Farmingdale from Tuesday, September 23 through Sunday, September 28, 2025. Tickets are now available on Stubhub, Ticketmaster, and Vivid Seats.

This marks the first time the Ryder Cup is being played at Bethpage Black—a course famed for its brutal difficulty and the iconic “Warning” sign at the first tee, cautioning only highly skilled golfers to play. Owned by New York State and open to the public, the course sits inside Bethpage State Park and has hosted major tournaments including the 2002 and 2009 U.S. Opens, as well as The Barclays (now The Northern Trust) in 2012 and 2016.

Bethpage Black opened in 1936, designed by Joseph H. Burbeck with input from legendary architect A.W. Tillinghast. It consistently ranks among America’s top public courses and is considered one of the most challenging in the world.

No surprise, then, that Bethpage Black was tapped to host one of golf’s most unique and high-pressure events.

Unlike any other competition in golf, the Ryder Cup is a team event held every two years, pitting the United States against Europe in match play, where strategy, momentum, and nerves matter more than total score.

Bethpage Black’s punishing setup and rowdy New York crowds are expected to deliver one of the most electric Ryder Cups yet.

Tickets are limited, so grab yours now to be part of golf history.

