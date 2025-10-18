Rowing Machines Catch Fire, Sparking Huge Fitness Equipment Recall

iFIT issued the recall for about 44,800 NordicTrack RW900 rowing machines, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, Oct. 16. The screen console can overheat and ignite, creating a potential fire hazard.

Eight incidents have been reported, including two fires and six cases of smoking or melting. No injuries have been reported, but property damage has totaled at least $6,000, according to the CPSC.

The recalled machines include model numbers NTRW19147.0, NTRW19147.1, NTRW19147.2, and NTRW19147.3. Each has "NordicTrack" printed in black on the front legs and "RW900" printed in white on the back.

The machines were sold from November 2018 through April 2022 for about $1,700. They were available at several retailers, including Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods, and online through Amazon.

Customers should stop using the rowing machines and unplug them immediately. iFIT is offering free home repairs, including a replacement screen console installed by an authorized technician.

You can learn more about the recall on NordicTrack's website or by calling iFIT at 833-680-4348.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.