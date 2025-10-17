Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Route 9W Bridge To Fully Reopen To Traffic In Rockland: Here's When

After months of traffic headaches, all three lanes of a Route 9W bridge in Rockland County are soon set to fully reopen. 

The incident happened on the James A. Farley Bridge in Stony Point. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
In an update shared Friday, Oct. 17, New York State Assemblymember Christopher Eachus said all three lanes of the James Farley Bridge in Stony Point will reopen on Monday, Oct. 20, weather permitting. 

Eachus said the reopening marks a major milestone for North Rockland residents who’ve faced extended lane closures as part of a Champlain Hudson Power Express project, which started in June. 

"This milestone wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication, constant communication, and teamwork of Supervisor Jim Monaghan, Deputy Supervisor Amy Conklin Stamm, Senator Pete Harckham, and the Stony Point Police Department," Eachus said. 

He credited local and state officials for their persistence, saying their “calls, emails, meetings, and daily coordination with CHPE have been instrumental in pushing for faster and safer completion.”

While the bridge will reopen to full traffic next week, Eachus noted that CHPE crews are expected to return in spring 2026 to finish final paving and permanent restoration work along Route 9W. 

Eachus added that his office is also working to secure additional funding from CHPE to help local businesses recover from losses suffered during construction. 

