Rolling Ray Dead: DC Social Media Star Juan "Raymond" Harper Dies Days Before 29th Birthday

Harper's death was confirmed by Zeus Network, where he starred on several shows that were highlighted in a touching Instagram tribute posted by the organization.

"Your Laughter, Light, & Loving Spirit will Live on FOREVER! From #BobbyILoveYouPurrr to #TheConversation, you were Unapologetically & Authentically your TRUEST Self," the post reads.

According to reports, Harper's mother, Sazola Nay, also confirmed the grim news on her Facebook account.

"It is with a heavy, heavy heart that I let you know that my son Ray Ray iamrollingray has gone home to be with the Lord…I thank everyone who has called or texted, this is going to be a long road."

Harper rose to prominence after appearing on an episode of "Catfish," as well as "Divorce Court," but was best known for "Bobby I Love You Purrr!" "The Conversation" and dubbed himself "the most famous boy in a wheelchair," helping lead to a massive following across social media platforms.

When news of his death spread, there was no shortage of tributes posted by friends, fans, and other influencers, including rapper Cardi B, who called him "a menace," who "changed so much and became so positive."

"I liked him! He never let his disability get in the way of ANYTHING!" another fan posted. "Even though he was wheelchair bound he stood tall against people. Loved his confidence!"

"'I just came back from the dead and they told me, you still not that girl' has a whole new meaning now," another commented.

While he was alive, Harper was confined to a wheelchair due to spinal muscular atrophy, which causes muscles to slowly weaken and steady waste away, making it difficult to walk.

Harper previously said that he was not expected to make it past 14 years old, but made it until 28.

The cause of his death has not been released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.