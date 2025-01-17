Rockland Sheriff’s Office Launches Blue Envelope Program For Drivers With Autism

Sheriff Louis Falco III announced the program by emphasizing the unique challenges faced by drivers with autism during routine traffic stops.

“There are many adult drivers living with autism whose physical movements or verbal responses may be beyond their control during a traffic stop,” said Falco. “Unfortunately, this has sometimes led to misunderstandings and escalations during interactions with law enforcement.”

Falco said the Blue Envelope Program is designed to address these challenges. Drivers with autism can obtain a Blue Envelope to store their license, registration, insurance card, and other documents commonly requested during a traffic stop.

When presented to a police officer, the envelope serves as a visual alert, informing the officer that the driver has autism. This allows the officer to adjust their actions and communication to create a safer, more understanding interaction.

The program is part of a statewide effort supported by the State Sheriffs’ Association. Many counties, including Rockland, are rolling it out in their communities.

Sheriff Falco is encouraging drivers with autism to contact the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office at 845-638-5401 to obtain a Blue Envelope.

Law enforcement officers throughout the county will be trained on the envelope's significance and how to respond appropriately.

“By adopting the Blue Envelope Program, we hope to reduce misunderstandings and improve safety for drivers and law enforcement during traffic stops,” said Falco.

