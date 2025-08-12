Rockland Pulmonary Workers Strike Over Pay, Benefits, Alleged Intimidation

The one-day strike, organized by the workers’ union 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, comes after multiple charges were filed with federal labor authorities alleging management at Rockland Pulmonary violated labor laws during contract negotiations.

Rockland Pulmonary is part of the WMCHealth network, the Valhalla-based nonprofit healthcare system that operates nine hospitals and dozens of specialty practices across the Hudson Valley.

Union officials say employees — including respiratory therapists, medical secretaries, clerks, patient service representatives, and coordinators — have been in talks with management for eight months over a first contract. They accuse WMCHealth of using delay tactics, threatening to close offices, refusing to bargain in good faith, and telling workers to quit if they were unhappy.

More than 50 workers are expected to join Tuesday’s picket line at 2 Crosfield Ave. in West Nyack, calling for wage increases and the same health insurance and pension benefits provided to other unionized WMCHealth employees.

Several elected officials and candidates are expected to join the strike, including Rockland County Legislator and congressional candidate Beth Davidson, Legislator Aney Paul, congressional candidate John Sullivan, and a representative from Assemblymember Patrick J. Carroll’s office.

The picket is scheduled until 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Daily Voice has reached out to WMCHealth for comment.

