Rockland Expands Volunteer Benefit Law, Renames It After Fallen Firefighter Jared Lloyd

The Rockland County Legislature voted unanimously to approve the Jared Lloyd Rockland County Volunteer Benefit Act, broadening the scope of the county’s existing Volunteer Benefit Act to include more emergency volunteers and to strengthen survivor benefits, the Legislature announced on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

The new law expands eligibility to cover volunteer firefighters, EMS personnel, auxiliary police officers, and members of hazardous materials (HazMat) and technical rescue teams.

It also extends financial support to survivors of volunteers who die in the line of duty — not just dependents — including children who may not yet have been born at the time of the volunteer’s death, The Monsey Scoop reported.

The legislation provides up to $1 million per fallen volunteer, distributed directly to beneficiaries in 10 percent annual payments over a 10-year period, according to the outlet.

Rockland County Legislator Paul Cleary, who chairs the Public Safety Committee and sponsored the measure, said he was motivated to act after seeing families of fallen volunteers rely on fundraisers to make ends meet.

In a statement, Cleary said he was "shocked and appalled that the families of volunteers who put their lives on the line for the community were left struggling – often greatly – because the main bread winner had died in service to their neighbors."

The law has now been named for Spring Valley Volunteer Firefighter 2nd Lt. Jared Lloyd, who died in the March 23, 2021, Evergreen Court Home for Adults fire while helping rescue residents, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

Lloyd’s heroism helped save 112 lives, though he and resident Oliver Hueston, 79, lost their lives in the blaze.

The legislation was developed in collaboration with members of the firefighting, EMS, and auxiliary police communities, as well as the County Executive’s Office, Cleary said.

"Jared made the supreme sacrifice as he carried out his firefighting duties and naming this law after him is the right thing to do," Cleary said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.