Rockland County Woman Jumps To Death From Upper Floor Of Palisades Center Mall

The incident occurred in Rockland County around 2:45 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Palisades Center Mall in West Nyack.

According to Det. Norm Peters of the Clarkstown Police officers responded to the mall after receiving reports that someone had jumped from an interior floor.

Arriving officers found the 32-year-old woman, from Rockland County, on the ground and administered CPR before she was transported to Montefiore Nyack Hospital, where she died from her injuries, said Peters.

The woman's name has not been released pending notification of family and friends.

"We would like to remind everyone that services are available, such as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline," said Peters. "The Lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals." To reach the Lifeline, daily 988 or visit https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

