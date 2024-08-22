Rockland County Property That Offers All Hits Market For $4.495 Million

Located in Rockland In Nyack/Grandview, the Landing is a 4,800-square-foot estate with four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a wall of glass facing the water on multiple levels, with an elevator on every floor, according to Zillow.

Zillows touts that the property offers it all: an inground pool with a spa, a long dock with a sandy beach, a complete gym, and a viewing room.

And that's even before you get to the two kitchens, which feature double Sub-Zero refrigerators, a six-burner Wolf cooktop with griddle, Miele double ovens, and a coffee station, Zillow said.

Zillow says the property, built in 1860 as a Queen Anne Victorian, also known as the Coles Mansion, has been completely renovated to bring it into the 21st century.

The home maintains its original architectural design on the exterior on the west side (road-facing). Still, Zillow said the back side of the property has been completely reimagined with a wall of windows.

The primary suite features an Onyx powder room, marble floors, radiant heat throughout the first level, and 8-foot walnut wood doors with stainless steel inserts that give the home a modern, midcentury vibe, Zillow said.

Zillow said the garage was modernized to accommodate three cars and offers two charging ports for electric cars.

The estate at 74 River Road, located between Piermont and Nyack, has many shops, restaurants, and marinas.

The listing is handled by Ellis Sotheby's International Realty at 845-353-4250.

Click here for a view on Zillow.

