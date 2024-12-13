Rockland County Officials Say To 'Stay Calm' After Drones Viewed In Area

“We understand that these drone sightings may be unsettling and are taking these reports seriously,” said County Executive Ed Day.

Day said he has notified federal authorities and written a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to have the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigate and provide answers about who is behind these drone sightings.

The drone sightings began in November in New Jersey and some parts of New York City.

The first sighting occurred in Rockland on Thursday. The Rockland County Sheriff’s Office urges residents to be vigilant and report any sightings they witness, said Sheriff Louis Falco.

“We are asking all county residents if they see something, say something,” explained Falco. “Once 911 is contacted, an officer from the local jurisdiction and sheriff’s office will be dispatched to investigate; everything will be documented and reported to federal authorities.”

The county will continue to follow these reports and provide updates as new information becomes available.

“The fact that this issue has persisted for weeks without clear answers is entirely unacceptable—not just to the people of Rockland County, but to communities across the nation, Day said.

He added that it was time for the government to take responsibility and provide answers.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.