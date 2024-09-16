A Few Clouds 66°

SHARE

Rockland County Official Calls For Non-Violence Follow Assassination Attempt On Trump

As information about the alleged suspect in an apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump at his Florida golf course continues to grow, law enforcement and local officials are condemning acts of violence.

Ryan Wesley Routh is being taken into custody.&nbsp;

Ryan Wesley Routh is being taken into custody. 

 Photo Credit: Martin County Sheriff's Office
Former President Donald Trump&nbsp;

Former President Donald Trump 

 Photo Credit: The White House
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

According to US Secret Service Agent in Charge Rafael Barros, the incident unfolded shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

US Secret Service personnel opened fire on the suspect located near the property line after spotting a gun in the tree line, Barros said.

The suspect was seen by a witness running from the bushes and jumping into a Nissan, said West Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw during a press briefing. 

The witness managed to take a picture of the license plate, and deputies tracked the vehicle to I-95 in Martin County, Florida. The driver, identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, age 58, of Hawaii and North Carolina, was taken into custody.

Secret Service agents located two backpacks with tiled armor, a GoPro camera, and a semi-automatic rifle with a scope near the fence. 

“Former President Donald Trump is safe following what law enforcement has determined to be a second assassination attempt," said Rockland County Executive Ed Day. "Luckily, no one was hurt, and thanks to the swift action of law enforcement, the suspect is in custody."

Day added: "Regardless of political differences or affiliations, that disagreement should never escalate to violence, and it is deeply disturbing to see this not once but twice in a matter of months.

"I urge investigators to conduct a fully transparent and detailed investigation into these incidents. I fully and unequivocally condemn any and all acts of violence that threaten the very fabric of our democracy."

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE