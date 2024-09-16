Rockland County Official Calls For Non-Violence Follow Assassination Attempt On Trump

According to US Secret Service Agent in Charge Rafael Barros, the incident unfolded shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

US Secret Service personnel opened fire on the suspect located near the property line after spotting a gun in the tree line, Barros said.

The suspect was seen by a witness running from the bushes and jumping into a Nissan, said West Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw during a press briefing.

The witness managed to take a picture of the license plate, and deputies tracked the vehicle to I-95 in Martin County, Florida. The driver, identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, age 58, of Hawaii and North Carolina, was taken into custody.

Secret Service agents located two backpacks with tiled armor, a GoPro camera, and a semi-automatic rifle with a scope near the fence.

“Former President Donald Trump is safe following what law enforcement has determined to be a second assassination attempt," said Rockland County Executive Ed Day. "Luckily, no one was hurt, and thanks to the swift action of law enforcement, the suspect is in custody."

Day added: "Regardless of political differences or affiliations, that disagreement should never escalate to violence, and it is deeply disturbing to see this not once but twice in a matter of months.

"I urge investigators to conduct a fully transparent and detailed investigation into these incidents. I fully and unequivocally condemn any and all acts of violence that threaten the very fabric of our democracy."

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

