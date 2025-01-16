Partly Cloudy 27°

Rockland County Man Driving At 3 Times Legal Limit With No Headlights Nabbed For DWI: Police

A Hudson Valley man was nabbed for allegedly driving drunk nearly three times over the legal alcohol limit.

 Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Officials said the incident occurred in Ramapo on Tuesday, Jan. 14, just after midnight. An officer spotted a vehicle driving without headlights and committing several traffic violations.

Ramapo Police said the motorist, Byron Lopez Vasquez of Nyack, was found to be nearly three times over the legal alcohol limit. 

Vasquez was charged with DWI and issued nine tickets before being released to return to court later. 

Note: DWI is not a bail-qualifying offense, Ramapo Police said.

