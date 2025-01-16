Rockland County Man Driving At 3 Times Legal Limit With No Headlights Nabbed For DWI: Police

Officials said the incident occurred in Ramapo on Tuesday, Jan. 14, just after midnight. An officer spotted a vehicle driving without headlights and committing several traffic violations.

Ramapo Police said the motorist, Byron Lopez Vasquez of Nyack, was found to be nearly three times over the legal alcohol limit.

Vasquez was charged with DWI and issued nine tickets before being released to return to court later.

Note: DWI is not a bail-qualifying offense, Ramapo Police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.