Rockland County Man Dies While Swimming Off NC Coast

The incident happened along the state’s Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Monday afternoon, June 30.

A 67-year-old Rockland County resident from Nanuet was swimming without a floatation device near Frisco Beach when witnesses spotted him face down in the water just before 3 p.m., according to the National Park Service.

Good Samaritans pulled the man from the water and began performing CPR before medics and park rangers took over. Despite their efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities had not released the man’s identity as of press time.

The rip current risk in the area on Monday was listed as moderate, but no rip currents were observed in the immediate area of the incident, park officials said.

“Cape Hatteras National Seashore extends our condolences to the victim’s family and friends,” said Superintendent David Hallac of the National Parks of Eastern North Carolina.

