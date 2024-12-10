Rockland County Man Arrested At Holiday Parade For Throwing A Fit, Resisting Arrest

Cameron Truesdale, age 41, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 6, at 7:30 p.m. by Stony Point Police while they were conducting traffic control for the parade.

According to Lt. Daniel Schoales of the Stony Point Police, Truesdale approached an officer upset about being unable to reach his residence.

He got out of his car and began to argue with the officer on the roadway. He then created a risk by causing public alarm by engaging in violent behavior, refusing several lawful orders to leave the roadway, and obstructing vehicular traffic, Schoales said.

When police attempted to arrest Truesdale, Schoales said he resisted arrest by flailing his arms and refusing to be handcuffed.

After finally being arrested, he was released with an appearance ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

