Rockland County Faces Air Quality Alert As Temps Climb Into 90s Thursday

Air quality across New Jersey and New York is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups on Thursday, June 12, as temperatures climb into the 90s and Code Orange Alerts are in effect.

Health officials say that ground-level ozone and fine particulates will combine with heat to pose risks for children, seniors, and people with heart or lung conditions.

⚠️ Air Quality Alerts

Code Orange Air Quality Alerts issued by the NJ Department of Environmental Protection

Counties affected: Bergen, Essex, Union, Hudson, Passaic, Middlesex, Mercer, Ocean, Burlington, Atlantic, Cape May

New York Counties:

Air Quality Health Advisory issued by the NY State Department of Environmental Conservation

Counties affected: NYC (all five boroughs), Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, Rockland, Orange, Putnam

“Air pollution concentrations… may become unhealthy for sensitive groups,” the DEP said.

“People especially sensitive to elevated pollutants include the very young and those with preexisting respiratory problems,” NY officials said.

Forecasted Highs: Mid-90s In Spots

The National Weather Service says temperatures across the region will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s, especially in inland areas, including:

Toms River, Paramus, Philadelphia: 92°F

Cape May, Bethany Beach: low 80s

Newark, NYC, New Brunswick: 91°F

White Plains, Bridgeport, Morristown, New Haven: 88–89°F

Montauk, Riverhead, JFK Airport: low-to-mid 80s

Officials recommend avoiding strenuous outdoor activity, staying hydrated, and keeping kids inside during peak heat hours.

