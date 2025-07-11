Road Rage Shooting Leaves Man Critically Injured In NY, Police Say

Troopers in Rensselaer County responded to Nassau Averill Park Road in the town of Nassau for reports of a shooting at around 8:15 p.m. Thursday, July 10.

They found 33-year-old Cody Morrill, of East Greenbush, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, according to New York State Police. He was taken to Albany Medical Center and remained in critical but stable condition Friday, July 11.

An investigation determined that the shooting happened during a physical altercation between Morrill and another driver, identified as a 43-year-old man from Averill Park, police said. The two men, who did not know each other, had been involved in a road rage incident when the confrontation escalated.

The Averill Park man used his own legally possessed firearm during the altercation, shooting Morrill twice, according to police. He remained at the scene and is cooperating with police. Daily Voice is not naming him because he has not been charged with a crime.

Nassau Averill Park Road was closed overnight between Millers Corners Road and Clarks Chapel Road as investigators processed the scene but reopened early Friday.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone who saw a white GMC Sierra or white Toyota Tundra in the area around the time of the shooting is asked to contact New York state Police ar 518-457-6811 or email Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

