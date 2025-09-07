Fair 60°

SHARE

Road Collapses On Major NY Parkway, Causes Closure

A stretch of the Saw Mill River Parkway in Westchester County was shut down after part of the roadway collapsed. 

The scene of the road collapse on the Saw Mill River Parkway. 

The scene of the road collapse on the Saw Mill River Parkway. 

 Photo Credit: Dobbs Ferry Fire Department
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The closure happened Sunday evening, Sept. 7, on the Saw Mill River Parkway, according to the Dobbs Ferry Fire Department.

Around 8:30 p.m., officials said the southbound lanes were closed between Lawrence Street in Dobbs Ferry and Farragut Avenue in Hastings-on-Hudson. The northbound lanes were also closed at Farragut Avenue as a precaution.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and expect delays while crews address the situation.

No timeline for reopening has yet been announced.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE