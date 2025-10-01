Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Rita's Celebrates 'Abbott Elementary' With New Treat, Special Deal

Two Philadelphia icons are celebrating teachers with a new frozen treat and a special deal for everyone.

Two Italian ice flavors from Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard and the cast of ABC's "Abbott Elementary."

 Photo Credit: Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard (left) and Disney (right)
A Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard pop-up shop during a block party themed after ABC's "Abbott Elementary" at San Diego Comic-Con 2025.

 Photo Credit: Disney - Valerie Macon
Chris Spiker
Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard has launched a new limited-time flavor called Faculty Favorite Mango Ice. The treat is available now at participating Rita's locations nationwide and can be ordered in signature creations like a Mango Gelati layered with vanilla frozen custard or a Mango Ice Blender.

The new flavor celebrates the fifth season of the Emmy Award-winning show "Abbott Elementary," which premieres at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 1. The hit ABC sitcom follows a group of teachers and faculty members at a fictional elementary school in West Philadelphia.

Rita's is also offering "Extra Credit Wednesdays" through Wednesday, Oct. 15. Customers who use the Rita's Ice app will automatically receive a buy-one-get-one-free reward on the first three Wednesdays of October.

The BOGO offer must be redeemed on the same day at participating shops.

"Rita's is proud to support ABC's 'Abbott Elementary,' a series that shares our Philadelphia roots and strong community connection," said Rita's president and CEO Linda Chadwick.

This isn't the first collaboration for Rita's and "Abbott Elementary." Rita's icy treats were sold during "A Very Abbott Block Party" at San Diego Comic-Con in late July. 

According to its website, Rita's has 593 locations nationwide, including hundreds in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic:

  • Pennsylvania - 198
  • New Jersey - 111
  • Maryland - 75
  • Virginia - 19
  • Delaware - 19
  • New York - 18
  • Connecticut - 5
  • Washington, DC - 3
  • Massachusetts - 1

Rita's was founded in 1984 as "Rita's Water Ice" in Bensalem Township, PA, by former Philadelphia firefighter Bob Tumolo, who named the shop after his wife.

