Rise In Gas Prices Predicted Due To Israel-Iran Conflict: Here's What To Expect

As the conflict between longtime Middle East adversaries Israel and Iran goes on, motorists in the US should expect to see gasoline prices rise in a matter of days, experts say.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, estimates that the average cost of a gallon of gasoline, currently at $3.13 nationally, according to AAA data, could increase by 10 to 25 cents, reflecting a hike of nearly eight percent.

The extent of Iran’s retaliation, and whether oil continues to flow from the region without disruption, will heavily influence how steep the rise gets.

The timing of the flare-up also coincides with the summer driving season, when prices typically tick upward.

After Israel launched a wave of missiles on Friday, June 13, oil prices surged.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.