Right Whale, Calf Spotted In New York, New Jersey Shipping Lanes

The NOAA Fisheries Northeast Fisheries Science Center aerial survey team spotted right whale #4150, known as “Accordion,” with her first known calf on Feb. 3 near the shipping lanes at the entrance to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Named for propeller scars on her back that resemble the musical instrument, Accordion is at least 14 years old and was first documented as a juvenile in 2011. Unlike most right whales, she has never been seen in the Southeast U.S. calving grounds, making her calf’s birthplace a mystery.

Scientists say it is highly unusual to find such a young right whale calf this far north at this time of year. While right whales are often seen in this area, newborn calves are typically found in warmer waters off the Southeastern U.S., where the species usually migrates to give birth.

At the time of the sighting, Accordion and her calf were within a Seasonal Management Area, where vessels 65 feet or longer must reduce speeds to 10 knots or less to protect marine life.

The sighting highlights the critical danger that right whales face. Collisions with vessels of all sizes—from recreational boats to large ocean-going ships—are one of the leading causes of injuries and deaths for the species, according to NOAA.

