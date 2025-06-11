A Few Clouds 80°

SHARE

‘Rides’ To Riches: NY Ambulette Owner Admits To $20M Medicaid Scam

A Long Island ambulette company owner who lived lavishly on the backs of New York’s neediest has admitted to masterminding a multimillion-dollar Medicaid fraud scheme.

Cash ands handcuffs.

Cash ands handcuffs.

 Photo Credit: Canva/designer491
Michael Mashburn
Email me Read More Stories

Adnan “Eddie” Arshad, 46, of Mount Sinai, pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud and money laundering in Central Islip federal court on Wednesday, June 11.

Arshad confessed to leading a ring of fraudsters who stole approximately $20 million from Medicaid by falsely billing for non-existent medical transportation services over the course of nearly four years, prosecutors said.

“While Mr. Arshad should have been transporting medical patients as designed, the only people he took for a ride were the American taxpayers,” said IRS Special Agent Harry Chavis.

Arshad was the owner of MTK Taxi LLC in Montauk and part-owner of All-Star Taxi LLC in Ronkonkoma. From December 2020 until his arrest in June 2024, he and his co-conspirators:

  • Paid illegal kickbacks to Medicaid recipients to order ambulette services they didn’t need
  • Submitted claims for patients who were dead, hospitalized, or incarcerated
  • Inflated bills by instructing patients to use addiction treatment centers farther away and lie about their addresses
  • Filed at least $16 million in false claims just for trips to three NYC treatment centers

To support the scam, Arshad bought more transport vehicles and splurged on luxury homes and high-end cars—including a Ferrari, multiple BMWs, and Mercedes-Benz vehicles, prosecutors said.

He now faces up to 20 years in prison, must repay at least $16 million, and will forfeit over $19 million in assets.

Five co-conspirators have also pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE