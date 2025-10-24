Retired Trooper Arrested For Stealing Union Funds While Serving As President: NY State Police

Thomas H. Mungeer, 56, was charged with Felony Grand Larceny 3rd Degree after a long-term investigation determined he misappropriated union money for personal use and expenses between March 5, 2018, and Oct. 4, 2022, according to New York State Police.

Mungeer was taken into custody at Troop G Headquarters in Latham and arraigned before Judge Thomas Marcelle in Albany City Court. He was released pending his next court appearance in Albany County Superior Court scheduled for Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, at 9:30 a.m., police said.

Mungeer had been on leave since October 2022.

New York State Troopers PBA President Charles W. Murphy shared the following statement with Daily Voice:

"The current union leadership began to internally investigate suspected impropriety involving former leadership almost three years ago and has cooperated fully with outside investigators. Since 2022, we have taken decisive steps to restore integrity and ethics to PBA operations, creating new safeguards to ensure that our union reflects the highest standards of transparency and professionalism. Our members deserve a union that works in their best interest, and both they and the public should feel confidence that the PBA is committed to responsible oversight."

The New York State Police were assisted by the Albany County District Attorney’s Office in the investigation.

