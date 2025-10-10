Retired NY Trooper Dies From 9/11-Related Illness At 56

Trooper Mark Ondus died Thursday, Oct. 9, at the age of 56, according to State Police Superintendent Steven James.

Ondus spent part of his career assigned in and around the World Trade Center site in the aftermath of 9/11. His illness was tied to that service, State Police said.

He retired on Jan. 20, 2021, after 26 years with the agency. His final assignment was with Troop T in Chautauqua County.

Ondus is survived by his wife, Tammy, his sons Charles, Sebastian, and Nikolas, and his daughter Tauni.

He is among more than 300 first responders who have died from illnesses linked to Ground Zero exposure, including respiratory disease, cardiovascular disease, and cancer, according to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum.

Funeral arrangements for Ondus had not been publicized as of Friday, Oct. 10.

