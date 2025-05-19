Retired Navy Admiral Convicted In $500K Federal Bribery Scheme, DOJ Says

Admiral Robert Burke, 62, of Coconut Creek, FL, was convicted on Monday, May 19, in Washington, DC, after a five-day trial, the US Attorney’s Office said.

Federal prosecutors say Burke abused his rank as a four-star admiral to steer a $355,000 Navy contract to a private company in exchange for a $500,000-a-year job with stock options after he retired.

Burke, who retired in 2022, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery, acts affecting a personal financial interest, and concealing material facts from the United States.

According to prosecutors, the company had already lost its Navy contract and had been told not to contact Burke again.

But in July 2021, the company’s co-CEOs secretly met with Burke in DC.

There, they made a deal, prosecutors said.

Burke agreed to help the company land a new Navy contract in exchange for a future job with a hefty salary and stock options.

Just months later, Burke used his position to award the company a $355,000 contract to train Navy personnel under his command in Italy and Spain, officials said. The training took place in January 2022.

Prosecutors say Burke then pushed for the company to receive a much larger contract worth “triple digit millions,” but those efforts failed.

Burke later began working for the company in October 2022, earning $500,000 a year with 100,000 stock options.

He also lied on his official disclosure forms to cover up the scheme, prosecutors said.

“When you abuse your position and betray the public trust to line your own pockets, it undermines the confidence in the government you represent,” new US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said.

“Our office, with our law enforcement partners, will root out corruption … and hold accountable the perpetrators, no matter what title or rank they hold.”

Burke is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 22. He remains free until his sentencing this summer.

