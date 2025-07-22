Retired Cop Shoots Roommate, Detained In NY, Police Say

The incident happened in Beacon on Tuesday, July 22, on Rombout Avenue, according to Chief of Police Thomas Figlia.

The Beacon Police Department received a call from an individual reporting that he had shot his roommate, the chief said.

Responding officers quickly determined that one of the individuals involved was a retired member of their own department.

That individual was immediately detained and, "in order to maintain the highest integrity, the entire investigation was turned over to the New York State Police," Figlia said.

The City of Beacon Police Department is cooperating fully with the investigation, he said, and all future inquiries should be directed to the New York State Police.

No further details were released as of press time.

