Retired Cop Appears In Court On Murder Charge After Shooting Roommate In NY, DA Says

Former City of Beacon Police Officer Edison Irizarry, 52, of Beacon, was arraigned in Dutchess County Court following the return of a grand jury indictment charging him with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting of his roommate in July, Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi announced Tuesday, Aug. 5.

The charge stems from a fatal shooting that occurred on the night of Monday, July 21, at 86 Rombout Ave. in Beacon. Irizarry is accused of shooting 58-year-old Casey Cuddy, his roommate, multiple times with a 9mm semi-automatic Glock pistol, prosecutors said.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, Irizarry called 911 after the incident and told dispatchers that he had shot his roommate. Beacon Police arrived to find Cuddy deceased at the scene, and Irizarry was taken into custody without incident.

In a statement, DA Parisi acknowledged the serious nature of the allegations, especially given Irizarry's former role in law enforcement.

"The allegations are both troubling and disappointing, particularly given the fact that the defendant is a former member of law enforcement," Parisi said, adding, "My thoughts are with the victim’s family as they endure an incredibly painful time."

Irizarry was remanded without bail, and his next court date is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 24.

