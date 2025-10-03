Restaurant Announces Sale, Closure After Over 40 Years In Rockland County

Latin Star Restaurant, located at 39 Broadway in Haverstraw, will officially close on Saturday, Oct. 4, according to a post from the owners, the Peralta/Lopez family.

The restaurant has been sold, and longtime owner Don Miguelo will be retiring.

"We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has visited and supported our family business over the years. The memories made here will always remain with us," wrote Ileana Peralta in announcing the news.

Known for its homestyle Latin cuisine and warm atmosphere, Latin Star has been a mainstay in Haverstraw’s downtown for 43 years, drawing generations of families to its tables.

The family invited the community to stop by one last time before closing day to “share a meal, some love, and one last moment with us.”

The news hit hard for some past visitors, who left comments on the post:

"Lots of great and happy memories there with my parents, family and friends..Thank you for the welcoming atmosphere and always great food!" wrote one.

Another commented, "Oh no, big chunk of history gone."

"Well deserved! But you will be missed as an anchor in the Village," said another.

